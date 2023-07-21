fbpx
USS Canberra arrives in Sydney ahead of commissioning

Australia welcomed the USS Canberra to Sydney Harbour, with HMAS Canberra guiding the Independence-variant littoral combat ship to berth alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the formal commissioning on 22 July. The crews of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra will focus on joint activities during commissioning week, including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries' culture and traditions. This ceremonial commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War I. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies.

USS Canberra entered Sydney Harbour July 18, 2023, in formation with Canberra-class landing helicopter dock HMAS Canberra before mooring pierside at the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Base East.

“We are thrilled to be here in Sydney this week, and to show this city our fast, optimally-manned ship that sails across the seas as a symbol of our navies’ dedication to each other,” said Capt. Marc Crawford, Commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE. “For more than one hundred years, our nations have stood side-by-side; today is no different.”

The U.S. ship is named for Australia’s capital and the original HMAS Canberra that was sunk at the Battle of Savo Island during World War II while fighting alongside the United States.

“To sail last night and rendezvous with USS Canberra was an absolute privilege, not just for myself but for the Army, Navy, and Air Force crew members on HMAS Canberra,” said. Capt. Brendan O’Hara, commanding officer of HMAS Canberra. “Having another ship named Canberra, there is an automatic bond as mariners between those ships straight away. We look forward to supporting their ship’s company throughout the course of this week, particularly for the commissioning ceremony this Saturday.”

The Independence variant litoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC30) arrives in Sydney, Australia July 18, 2023. The ship will be commissioned July 22 in Sydney.
While in Sydney, the ships’ crews will partake in sports competitions, community relations activities, and learn more about the other country’s culture and traditions.

Homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, USS Canberra is a fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS like USS Canberra integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

