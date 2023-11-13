U.S. Navy

Lead Builders Inc.,* Newbury Park, Calif., (N62473-23-D-5202); Power Pro Plus Inc.,* Rialto, Calif., (N62473-23-D-5203); SES Civil & Environmental LLC,* Scottsdale, Ariz., (N62473-23-D-5204); South Bay EDC Inc.,* Chandler, Ariz., (N62473-23-D-5205); Souza Construction Inc.,* Farmersville, Calif., (N62473-23-D-5206); Synergy Electric Co. Inc.,* Santee, Calif., (N62473-23-D-5207); and Utility Construction Co.,* Queen Creek, Ariz., (N62473-23-D-5208), are awarded combined-maximum-value $495,000,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for new construction, renovation, and repair of dry utilities construction projects. Work will be performed at various installations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility including, but not limited to, California (87 percent), Arizona (5 percent), Nevada (3 percent), Utah (2 percent), Colorado (2 percent), and New Mexico (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2031. The maximum dollar value, including the two-year base period and one six-year option period, is $495,000,000. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $35,000 will be obligated at the time of award ($5,000 to each awardee to satisfy the minimum guarantee) and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 20 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Va., is awarded $98,883,173 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions for business management support services such as data analysis, data engineering, executive management, business, organizational, process, technical management, communications, market research, consulting on digital transformation, data enablement processes, and others in support of the Navy Digital Transportation Office, Washington, D.C. The contract is a five-year base ordering period with no options. All work will be performed in Washington, D.C. The ordering period is expected to be completed by November 2028. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the SAM.gov website, with nine offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Pentagon Directorate, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-24-D-Z004).

Continental Maritime of San Diego LLC, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $57,048,510 modification for an undefinitized contract action (UCA) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract (N00024-23-C-4410), for the USS Momsen (DDG-92) fiscal 2024 depot modernization period. The UCA will be definitized on or about March 18, 2024. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and will complete June 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $57,048,510 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Penn., was awarded a $63,936,542 modification (P00154) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for production and delivery of M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 carrier ammunition tracked vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 weapons and tracked combat vehicles procurement, Army funds and operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $63,936,542 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Anderson Perry & Associates Inc., La Grande, Ore., (W912EF-24-D-0001); Baird-Stantec JV,* Fitchburg, Wisc., (W912EF-24-D-0002); and Aterra-Schnabel JV II,* Ambler, Penn., (W912EF-24-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect, engineering and design services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Wash., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp, Woodland Hills, Calif., was awarded a $15,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the mission systems flying test bed. Bids were solicited via the Internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-D-0003).

Great Lakes Dock and Dredge Co. LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded an $11,064,750 firm-fixed-price contract for bay and bar channel dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Morgan City, La., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 15, 2024. Fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,064,750 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0003).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $11,061,234 modification (P01066) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for Joint Light Tactical Vehicle training, maintenance, and fielding support services. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 8, 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,061,234 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded an $8,537,428 firm-fixed-price contract for UH-60M retrofit and maintenance support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $8,537,428 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-C-0004).

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed ceiling of $238,000,000 undefinitized contract action for initial spares provisioning for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales support. This contract provides for the provisioning of initial spares in support of new aircraft buys or major fleet upgrades. Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 7, 2033. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Greece, Jordan, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore. This contract is a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $910,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, F-16 Contracting Branch, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-24-C-0002).



Amentum Services Inc., located in Chantilly, Va., has been awarded a $49,800,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide certified, trained, and qualified entry control monitors, observers, and construction surveillance technician support for a re-construction site. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 8, 2031. This contract was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2024, operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at the time of award. 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt AFB, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA4600-24-D-0001).

Western Digital Technologies, San Jose, Calif., was awarded a $35,041,091 firm-fixed-price contract for an Advanced Next Generation Strategic Radiation Hardened Memory. This contract provides for the evaluation development of strategic radiation hardened non volatile memory device with near commercial state of the art performance for space and strategic systems. Work will be performed in San Jose, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 10 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $5,639,161 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab, Space Technology Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453 24 C X006).

Defense Logistics Agency

Alaska Slope Regional Corp. Federal Facilities Logistics LLC, successor-in-interest to Science Applications International Corp., Beltsville, Md., has been awarded a maximum $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 309-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are California, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, with a Sept. 15, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-24-D-0002).

SupplyCore,* Rockford, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair, and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 309-day bridge contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Sept. 15, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE8E3-24-D-0001).

Creighton AB Inc., Reidsville, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $13,260,110 modification (P00018) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1274) with four one-year option periods for dress coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is New York, with a Nov. 14, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

UUSI LLC, doing business as Nartron, Reed City, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $12,309,504 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for directional controls. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Nov. 8, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va.

Defense Health Agency

IntelliDyne LLC, Falls Church, Va., was awarded $13,707,089 for a bridge contract of previously awarded firm-fixed-price bridge task order (HT001124F0057 under GS-35F-0151S) to continue network support services at the Defense Health Agency (DHA) headquarters. The extent of the information technology support services to be provided includes operating and maintaining, and the transition to, a fully integrated site, and enterprise IT support model for all current DHA headquarters (DHHQ) sites, network domains currently referred to as the DHA Network, as well as all respective IT network, systems support services, associated infrastructures, and enclaves. Continued support services include, but are not limited to, desk side support, remote or onsite troubleshooting, onsite IT touch labor, local IT support activity program/project management support, network security and infrastructure assurance activities to include Risk Management Framework/Authorization to Operate support, in room/on-site video teleconferencing support and assistance, DHHQ site asset management activities, and limited network/systems engineering support where required. Work will be primarily performed at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Va., along with other locations in Virginia; San Antonio, Texas, Aurora, Colo., San Diego, Calif., Great Lakes, Ill., Silver Spring, Md., and Fort Detrick, Md. The total contract value is $27,414,178. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds are obligated to fund the base period of performance. The task order was not competitively procured and was prepared under the authority of the multiple award schedule program, 41 U.S. Code 152(3) and 40 U.S. Code 501, and regulatory authority, as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-6(a)(1)(B). Only one source is capable of providing the supplies or services required at the level of quality required because the supplies or services are unique or highly specialized. The task order was awarded on Oct. 31, 2023, with a base period of performance of Nov. 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, and one option period from May 1, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2024. DHA, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business