612th ACOMS cleans river bed

The 612th Air Communications Squadron organized a trash clean-up event targeting the Rillito River in Tucson.

The 612th ACOMS worked in conjunction with Tucson Clean and Beautiful, Pima County Flood Control and Pima County Parks and Recreation to clear out the area that crosses through the heart of Tucson. The Rillito River is known as one of the most heavily-polluted natural washes in Tucson and is a vital habitat and passageway for local wildlife.

The Airmen brought a 17-member team that was able to put a significant dent in the trash polluting the area. After the two-hour cleanup event, the squadron had pulled an estimated 2,000 pounds of trash from the river, to include 38 to 42 gallon bags of trash, two tires, three shopping carts and a wooden pallet.