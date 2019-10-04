AFA Tucson chapter hosts luncheon

The Air Force Association Tucson Chapter 105 held a luncheon at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2019.

The event was hosted for members to learn about the wing, the future of Davis-Monthan and to interact with leadership and the new generation of Airmen.

“The event was well put together and informative for everyone who attended,” said Airman 1st Class Alexis Denson, 355th Wing Judge Advocate military justice paralegal. “It’s good to see past generations and get advice from what they have learned in their years in service and how they overcame any situations.”

During the luncheon, the 355th Wing commander, Col. Michael R. Drowley, spoke to chapter members, answered questions and talked about the importance of maintaining good relations within the Air Force community and Tucson.

“There’s a lot of heritage associated with Davis-Monthan, and these types of events are important in making sure we remember that,” Drowley said during his speech. “The connection between our most tenured and our younger Air Force family is essential.

“Davis-Monthan is out front of the rest of the [U.S.] Air Force,” he added. “It’s truly special for me to watch because it’s not me, it’s the team that’s doing it. It’s from a mission standpoint, the care and feeding of the team, taking care of everyone and it’s from our partnerships with organizations like AFA and the local community that makes that happen.”

The association’s goal is to promote a dominant Air Force and help where they can in explaining the mission of the Air Force to the general public. More importantly, they support total force Airmen and families, which aligns with one of the Desert Lightning Team’s lines of effort.

Chapter 105 gathers six times a year in hopes of adding younger supporters to their growing family.

“We need to encourage the younger Air Force community to be involved because we are not going to be here forever,” said Wally Saeger, AFA Tucson Chapter 105 president. “If AFA is going to survive, we need to infuse the younger blood to at least taste what it’s like, and if they can’t be actively involved during their time in service, to get involved after.”