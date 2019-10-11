DM units win air rescue awards

A couple of 355th Wing squadrons received Air Rescue Association awards during a ceremony in Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2019.

The ARA is a fraternal organization of U.S. Air Force rescue personnel dating back to World War II. The awards presented recognize Air Force active duty or reserve component units and Airmen for outstanding performance and commitment to their mission.

Davis-Monthan’s 58th Rescue Squadron, located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., won the 2019 Rescue Squadron of the Year, giving the 563rd Rescue Group here back-to-back wins. The 79th RQS was the 2018 winner.

“I am humbled to be standing up here because it belongs to them [the Airmen],” said Lt. Col. Douglas Holliday, 58th RQS commander, after accepting the award. “The things that they have done are amazing and something to be proud of.”

The 48th Rescue Squadron was recognized for the 2019 Rescue Mission of the Year award and Maj. Mark Fraser, previously a rescue pilot at Davis-Monthan, received the 2019 Robert T. Knight award.

The ARA is dedicated to extending and preserving the spirit and camaraderie among rescue members from the past, serving and those who may serve in the future.