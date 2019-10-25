Flight Line Friday at DM

An HC-130J Combat King II rests on the flight line while an A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. DM is home to multiple aircraft such as the A-10, EC-130 Compass Call, HC-130J, HH-60G Pavehawk and more.





Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs takeoff from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. The A-10’s main armament is the 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun.





Staff Sgt. Joshua Snapp, 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronical and environmental specialist, works on an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. The HC-130J is an extended-range version of the C-130J Hercules.





Airman 1st Class Alex Wilson, 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist, inspects a propeller from an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. Aerospace propulsion specialists work on aircraft with propellers, jet engines and engine ground support equipment.





Airman Quadiar Berry and Staff Sgt. Joshua Snapp, 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronical and environmental specialists, look over a piece of equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019.





Staff Sgt. Joshua Snapp, 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electronical and environmental specialist, walks past an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. These specialists inspect, troubleshoot and maintain aircraft E&E systems and perform prevenative maintenance on mobile aircraft servicing units.





Airman Quadiar Berry, 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist, inspects an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. As an aerospace propulsion specialist, Berry is responsible for maintaining and repairing the wiring and electrical components on the aircraft.





Four U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs prepare for takeoff from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019.





A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. The A-10’s primary functions are close air support, airborne forward air control, combat search and rescue.





A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019. The HC-130J is the Air Force’s only fixed-wing personnel recovery platform.