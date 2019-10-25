Transition assistance better prepares Airmen, families

The Airmen & Family Readiness Center transition assistance center held an aviation employment and networking event at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24. 2019.

The event’s goal was to introduce service members transitioning out of the military to aviation employers and resources needed to make the changeover smoother.

“We don’t want any service members getting out and not having the resources they need,” said Lindsey Siegmund, A&FRC transition assistance center work life specialist. “This way we ensure that anyone who is transitioning out has had a warm handover and that they have seen, face-to-face, who they need when they get out in the civilian sector.”

Patrons attending received information on aviation opportunities and careers available within the local community, country and in the Air Force.

“Getting our community partners into Davis-Monthan and linking them with the service members benefits both the parties,” said Siegmund. “The employers give them resources needed, and the event is designed to make sure that they (service members) have employment before they separating.”

The transition assistance center holds 23 employment opportunity events each year for not only service members, but their spouses and families too.



“These events greatly improve attendee’s ability to know what is outside of the Air Force,” said Tech. Sgt. Dustin Black, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron weapons armament specialist. “There are opportunities here they may have not thought about and knowing that now better prepares them for what they will need in the future.”