Keeping Airmen fit to fight

Dumbells line a storage rack at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019. Davis-Monthan is home to several fitness facilities which allow Airmen to maintain their physical health to meet and exceed the Air Force’s standards.





Staff Sgt. Travis Bready, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron maintenance support noncommissioned officer, punches a heavy bag at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24. 2019. The base’s main gym, Benko Fitness Center, has an indoor lap pool, weight rooms, an aerobics room and a variety of other equipment for members of the base to use.





Jorge Rodriguez, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, works out at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019. The base’s main fitness facilites are open to all government employees, families and retirees with base access.





Members of the Desert Lightning Team perform various weightlifting excercises at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019. The fitness facilities are available 24/7 to members with registered ID cards.





Staff Sgt. Neal Richardson, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, shoots a basketball at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019. The Benko Fitness Center is fitted with a variety of areas and equipment, including two basketball courts and children’s area, to accommodate all Desert Lightning Team members.





Monika Stockett, Desert Lightning Team member, uses an indoor bicycle at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2019. Stockett has been utilizing the fitness facilities, which are available to all DLT members, for over 20 years.