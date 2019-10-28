Pedal to the metal

Airmen assigned to the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron work in the C-130 ISO Sheet Metal Shop at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. This shop is one of four sheet metal shops assigned to the 355th EMS.





Airman 1st Class Gwendolyn Conrod, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, sands a piece of sheet metal in the C-130 ISO Sheet Metal Shop at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. The shop coordinates with C-130 crew chiefs through inspections to properly assess problems on the aircraft.





Senior Airman Michael Helems, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, puts adhesive on a piece of sheet metal to prepare for installation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. Sheet metal requires sanding and painting, as well as other steps in preparation to be installed on the aircraft.





Senior Airmen Michael Helems and Connor Hickey, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeymen, place connectors in a piece of sheet metal to prepare for installation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. Sheet metal requires sanding and painting, as well as other steps in preparation to be installed on the aircraft.





Senior Airman Connor Hickey, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, checks his training order for sheet metal installation at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. The 355th EMS sheet metal shops work on the HC-130J Combat King II, A-10 Thunderbolt II and HH-60G Pave Hawk.





Senior Airman Connor Hickey, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, installs a piece of sheet metal on an HC-130J Combat King II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. The 355th EMS sheet metal shops work on the HC-130J, A-10 Thunderbolt II and HH-60G Pave Hawk.





Three HC-130J Combat King IIs sit on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2019. The HC-130J is the Air Force’s only fixed wing personnel recovery platform.