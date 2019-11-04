Building a Strong Foundation with the Dynamic Wing concept

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted training for 355th Wing Airmen in support of the Dynamic Wing concept to kick off Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08, Oct. 30, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

The Dynamic Wing concept allows Airmen to be multi-functional and be capable of performing certain tasks themselves, instead of specifically-tasked Airmen, to effectively execute the mission in a deployed, austere location.

“The idea of (almost) every Airman from multiple Air Force Specialty Codes knowing a potential problem and how to solve it themselves,” Senior Airman Griffin Adair, 355th CES structural journeyman. “So the faster someone knows how to close a hole in a tent or just do other simple things, such as properly latching the door, the better.”

Approximately 90 Airmen were trained in the Dynamic Wing concept before heading off to a simulated deployed environment, where they will execute DM’s mission of leading the Air Force by becoming more efficient and lethal.

“We’re training individuals so that when they head downrange they actually understand how to assemble and disassemble these tents,” Senior Airman Anthony Setter, said 355th CES structural journeyman. “If there isn’t a CE Airman there, the Airmen will still be able to put up these tents for themselves to live in – the expedient way.”

Understanding the importance of executing the mission is only half a step toward the Dynamic Wing concept. DM Airmen are pushing past their AFSCs by implementing and perfecting the image of an Air Force warfighter.







