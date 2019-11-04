Building a Strong Foundation with the Dynamic Wing concept

Airmen from the 355th Wing remove the interior wall to a tent during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019. Select Airmen from across the base were taught how to set up living quarters for when they deploy to austere locations in support of the Dynamic Wing concept. Learning jobs outside their Air Force Specialty Code enables Airmen to approach every scenario with a multi-functional mindset that is focused on mission success. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers)

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted training for 355th Wing Airmen in support of the Dynamic Wing concept to kick off Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08, Oct. 30, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

The Dynamic Wing concept allows Airmen to be multi-functional and be capable of performing certain tasks themselves, instead of specifically-tasked Airmen, to effectively execute the mission in a deployed, austere location.

“The idea of (almost) every Airman from multiple Air Force Specialty Codes knowing a potential problem and how to solve it themselves,” Senior Airman Griffin Adair, 355th CES structural journeyman. “So the faster someone knows how to close a hole in a tent or just do other simple things, such as properly latching the door, the better.”

Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing deconstruct a tent during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019. The Airmen assigned to different Air Force Specialty Codes throughout the base, but together learned basic tasks needed for deploying to an austere location to better execute the Dynamic Wing concept by having a multi-functional mentality. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

Approximately 90 Airmen were trained in the Dynamic Wing concept before heading off to a simulated deployed environment, where they will execute DM’s mission of leading the Air Force by becoming more efficient and lethal.

“We’re training individuals so that when they head downrange they actually understand how to assemble and disassemble these tents,” Senior Airman Anthony Setter, said 355th CES structural journeyman. “If there isn’t a CE Airman there, the Airmen will still be able to put up these tents for themselves to live in – the expedient way.”

Understanding the importance of executing the mission is only half a step toward the Dynamic Wing concept. DM Airmen are pushing past their AFSCs by implementing and perfecting the image of an Air Force warfighter.
 

Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing deconstruct a tent during Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019. One of DM’s focuses is to ensure all Airmen deploying out of Davis-Monthan to a forward operating location are multi-functional Airmen – executing their individual trades, while also being able to perform functions outside of their Air Force Specialty Codes. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

 
Master Sgt. Ryan Mahoney, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron expeditionary engineering section chief, reassembles a tent during Bushwhacker 19-08 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2019. One of DM’s focuses is to ensure all Airmen deploying out of Davis-Monthan to a forward operating location are multi-functional Airmen – executing their individual trades, while also being able to perform functions outside of their Air Force Specialty Codes. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

