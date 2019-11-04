First stop on the Road to War

The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron processed deploying personnel through the Personnel Deployment Function line (PDF line) in support of Exercise Bushwhacker 19-08 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.

The PDF line issues chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear equipment; processes Airmen through personnel systems; validates medical and financial readiness; ensures they have all the documents needed to deploy; and provides three Meals Ready to Eat on their way to the high-end fight.

“The Personnel Deployment Function is a streamlined process to get deployers out the door quickly and still maintain integrity on equipment and qualifications needed to complete their mission down-range,” said 2nd Lt. Michael Asuncion, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron section commander.

The PDF line ensures Airmen receive briefs from Finance, Public Health, Security Forces and Personnel, validating their readiness right before they depart to any environment the Dynamic Wing requires.

“If the PDF line did not process the deployers, they would each need to schedule an appointment or do a walk-in for each entity to satisfy the deployment requirements,” said Asuncion.

Roughly 90 personnel were processed in support of the exercise within the first two chalks. Over 300 personnel are participating in the exercise.

The PDF line is key to the pre-deployment process, streamlining readiness while DM’s Airmen focus on mission success.



