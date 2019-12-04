Mental Health clinic here to help

The brain is the engine of the body and like an engine, it requires maintenance from time to time.

The 355th Medical Group Mental Health clinic’s mission is building human capital by supporting the human weapons system and ensuring optimal mental health for a fit and ready force.

“The benefit of services is quality of life improvement,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Corey Carnes, 355th MDG Mental Health flight commander. “Classical Greek philosophers had a motto that ‘change begins in the mind.’ I interpret that as the benefit of right thinking is right behaving, and to be better you need to think better. Our services here are designed to aid in whole-person wellness.”

The clinic is comprised of three elements: Family Advocacy, Outpatient Mental Health, and Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment.

Some of the services provided include:

* Individual therapy

* Group therapy (i.e., healthy thinking, relaxation, emotions management, alcohol/substance)

* Relationship/couples counseling

* Medication management

* Psychological testing

* Psycho-educational classes (anger/stress management, sleep, parenting, child discipline, new parent)

* Substance abuse evaluations

* Disaster Response (traumatic stress, psychological first aid)

* Outreach/unit briefs (suicide prevention, work life balance, etc.)

Services are also available through the Family Health and Flight Medicine clinics by way of the Behavioral Health Optimization Program. Through BHOP, a mental health provider is embedded within the physical health clinics to allow routine, non-acute patients to receive brief solution-focused and skill based counseling.

“This service does not generate a specialty mental health record which is often a reason for mobility restriction,” Carnes said. “Through this service, members can be seen quickly to address lifestyle modification, chronic medical conditions or even emotional concerns.”

The clinic strives to improve the mental fitness of 355th Wing Airmen and their families and encourages them that seeking help is a sign of strength.

“These resources provided are extremely beneficial for Airmen and families,” said Master Sgt. Curtrell Gibson, 355th MDG Mental Health flight chief. “They can take what is learned and bring it back to their squadrons, and it opens the door for other people to say, ‘okay it’s not a bad thing to reach out for help.’”

The clinic is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of training days and federal holidays. For more information call 520-228-HELP (4357).

Additionally, if you are a veteran or concerned about one, call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to connect with the Veterans Crisis Line to reach a caring, qualified responder. You may also text 838255 or visit https://www.veteranscrisisline.net to chat. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.