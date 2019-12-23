Last one, best one

Airmen from the 355th Wing, celebrated the final Boss and Buddy of the year at the community center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019.

Boss and Buddy is a weekly event held at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays where Airmen are able to socialize and establish touch points with their leadership and each other.

Airmen and their families were invited to an end of the year Boss and Buddy bash put on by the unite program through the 355th Force Support Squadron. The event included human hamster balls, inflatable obstacle courses, sumo wrestling and inflatable axe throwing.

“The last Boss and Buddy of the year was fun,” said Senior Airman Kristine Legate, 355th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist. “They really went the extra mile and brought in a lot of neat things, like the hamster balls.”

Davis-Monthan is committed to taking care of airmen and their families and boss and buddy is a practical way to ensure leadership is able to get to know their airmen better.











