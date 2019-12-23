Last one, best one

Senior Airman Kristine Legate, 355th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, traverses an inflatable obstacle course during the year end Boss and Buddy celebration on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019. Boss and Buddy is an event held weekly at 3 p.m. at the community center on base. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

Airmen from the 355th Wing, celebrated the final Boss and Buddy of the year at the community center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019.

Boss and Buddy is a weekly event held at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays where Airmen are able to socialize and establish touch points with their leadership and each other.

Airmen and their families were invited to an end of the year Boss and Buddy bash put on by the unite program through the 355th Force Support Squadron. The event included human hamster balls, inflatable obstacle courses, sumo wrestling and inflatable axe throwing.

Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers, 355th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, aims a toy bow and arrow at an inflatable target during the year end Boss and Buddy celebration on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019. Boss and Buddy is an event held weekly at 3 p.m. at the community center on base. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

“The last Boss and Buddy of the year was fun,” said Senior Airman Kristine Legate, 355th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist. “They really went the extra mile and brought in a lot of neat things, like the hamster balls.”

Davis-Monthan is committed to taking care of airmen and their families and boss and buddy is a practical way to ensure leadership is able to get to know their airmen better.
 

Children from the 355th Wing, race each other while inside inflatable human hamster balls during the year end Boss and Buddy celebration on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019. Boss and Buddy is an event held weekly at 3 p.m. at the community center on base. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

 
Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers, 355th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, traverses an inflatable obstacle course during the year end Boss and Buddy celebration on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019. Boss and Buddy is an event held weekly at 3 p.m. at the community center on base. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

 
Senior Airman Kristine Legate, 355th Wing public affairs photojournalist, throws a toy axe at an inflatable target during the year end Boss and Buddy celebration on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019. Boss and Buddy is an event held weekly at 3 p.m. at the community center on base. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

