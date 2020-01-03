Communicating the mission

The mission of not only the 355th Wing, but the entire Air Force, depends on communication and the ability to transmit messages to the Airmen that execute this mission day in and day out.

The client systems technicians of the 355th Communications Squadron enable the Airmen and civilians of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., to meet their objectives by ensuring communications stay up and running.

“Our mission set is to simply provide secure and reliable communications for the entire base,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Estrella Rodriguez, 355th CS client systems supervisor.

These Airmen have a wide range of tasks they accomplish day-to-day, presenting new challenges constantly.

“We have a wide range of things we do every day,” said Airman Brendan Connoy, 355th CS client systems technician. “We do anything from going on site to troubleshoot equipment, such as printers and scanners, to bringing computers in to be worked on and reimaged, all the way to simply helping users gain access to their accounts.”

CST Airmen work with all units across base supporting the 11,000 total force Airmen that belong to the 33 squadrons of the 355th Wing, 34 mission partners and the tenant units, including 12th Air Force, the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group and 55th Electronic Combat Group, that occupy Davis-Monthan.

“Our shop impacts the mission of Davis-Monthan directly by making sure that all communication equipment is functioning properly,” said Connoy. “We ensure that people can communicate with other units and squadrons because without that they can’t execute their mission and planes won’t fly.”

The job of these Airmen continuously proves invaluable to Davis-Monthan as the culture and needs of the Air Force adapt to different mission requirements and capabilities, all of which depend on reliable communication.

“The Air Force is very technology based and without us doing what we do, people cannot communicate the way they are used to which will negatively impact them,” said Rodriguez. “We make sure that all the technology they need continues to stay up and running.”

Client systems technicians are constantly working to ensure that communications stay at peak performance for the entire installation and are a key player in ensuring the 355th Wing stays the most ready and lethal wing in the Air Force.











