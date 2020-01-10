Air ForceLocal A Year in Review: 2019 — Pg.1 January 10, 2020 0 70 Share Facebook Linkedin Email D-M AIRMEN BALANCE FLEXIBILITY, SURVIVABILITY, LETHALITY IN READINESS EXERCISE … Staff Sgts. Matthew Lara and Drake Burch refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt II Jan. 28, 2019, during exercise Pegasus Forge. Lara and Burch are members of the forward area refueling and rearming point team whose mission is to supply aircraft in remote locations when air-to-air refueling is not possible or when refueling stations are not accessible. (Senior Airman Giovanni Sims ) January ’19 ONE BASE, ONE BOSS: 355TH WING STRENGTHENS MISSION COMPETENCE …Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Wing command chief, unveil the wing’s new logo Jan. 2, 2019, during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Previously home to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB expanded its mission set by realigning with the 563rd Rescue Group. (Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers) AF ICTs MAKE COMEBACK …A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II parks on the flight line during an integrated combat turn at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. ICTs involve rapidly rearming and refueling aircraft in order to get them back in the air as soon as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Frankie D. Moore) FARP: LAND, REFUEL, LEAVE …U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Lara, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point operator, prepares to refuel an A-10 Thunderbolt II at an undisclosed location, January 30, 2019. Of the entire U.S. Air Force, there are a total of 63 qualified FARP team members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims) February ’19 AIR FORCE ICTs MAKE A COMEBACK…U.S. Airmen from the 355th Maintenance Group perform an integrated combat turn on an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. During and ICT, Airmen must work together to rearm and refuel an aircraft as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Frankie D. Moore) March ’19 CBRN TRAINING …U.S. Air Force Airmen practice sizing, fitting and checking for a good seal on their M50 protective mask during a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training class at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 10, 2019. CBRN training ensures that members can wear gear correctly and confidently so that they are able to operate in a contaminated environment and continue the mission without worry of chemical exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by the 355th Public Affairs office) HERITAGE FLIGHT 2019…A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning and an F-86 Sabre fly in formation together over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 2, 2019. These aircraft will perform in this years Air Show, March 23-24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers) CLOSE AIRMEN SUPPORT …The 355th Wing Staff Agency Close Airmen Support team poses for a photo March 15, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Each team is comprised of members from the mental health clinic, Airmen and Family Readiness Center, the Chapel, representatives from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, and master resiliency trainers. Given the diverse mission set Davis-Monthan AFB presents, it is vital that CAS teams are tailored to the individual needs of every group and squadron. (Senior Airman Cheyenne Andrea Powers) April ’19 NIGHT TIME GBU-12 BUILD-UP …U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron use an MJ-1 Jammer bomb lift to place a guided bomb unit body onto a makeshift platform in a simulated deployed location on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 9, 2019. By building an [inert] GBU-12 Paveway II in unconventional settings, the Airmen exercise their role in the joint fight by approaching every problem set with a flexible mindset that’s focused on mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate) AMMO LOAD …U.S. Airmen from the 355th Maintenance Squadron load ammunition into an A-10 Thunderbolt II during exercise Bushwhacker 19-05 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 1, 2019. The operational readiness exercise tested the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly wield combat airpower to austere contested locations while balancing flexibility, survivability and lethality in preparation to win the high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Meredith Mingledorff) D-M READINESS EXERCISE 2019 …A U.S. Airman in processes into the Hub, a simulated deployed operating base, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 8, 2019. During the exercise the 355th Wing worked to prepare the base’s Airmen to wield combat power, rapidly deploy to any austere and contested location around the world, and use multi-functional Airmen to establish, sustain and defend the base with organic command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne A. Powers)