A Year in Review: 2019 — Pg.2
January 10, 2020

May '19

'WISE GUY' RISES AGAIN
…A B-52 Stratofortress taxis on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 14 2019. The B-52H completed phase one of its regeneration process at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. The B-52 is scheduled to complete its phase depot maintenance in February of 2021 as a completely restored, fleet configured B-52H. U.S. Air Force photo by the 355th Wing Public Affairs office)

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE 2019
…Wolfgang Hellpap, Holocaust survivor, listens as the master of ceremonies reads a script during the candle lighting at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., MAy 2, 2019. The candle lighting was held to represent the entirety of the circumstance that symbolized the millions who perished during the Holocaust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Giovanni Sims)

D-M POLICE WEEK
…Airmen from the 355th Security Forces Squadron participate in a six mile ruck march in honor of Police Week at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 13, 2019. Ruck weight is made up of non-perishable foods to be donated once the march is complete. The ruck march kicks off a week of events that pay tribute to the local, State and Federal law enforcement officers who serve and protect every day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate)

June '19

68TH RQS FIVE-LEVEL UPGRADE JUMP TRAINING
…U.S. Air Force pararescuemen prepare for their five-level upgrade jump training at the Marana Regional Airport, Ariz., June 26, 2019. Pararescuemen around the Air Force come to the 68th Rescue Squadron Formal Training Unit to participate in the Combat Team Member Course where they accomplish various training scenarios to gain their five or seven level certifications. Participating in upgrade training courses ensures Airmen maintain high-end readiness, enabling them to rapidly deploy to any austere and contested location around the world where dynamic force employment is mission critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by the 355th Wing Public Affairs)

JOINT EFFORTS REACH NEW HEIGHTS
…U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Morissette, 79th Rescue Squadron aircraft loadmaster, and Senior Airman Eric Hust, 563d Operational Support Squadron aircraft loadmaster, perform parabundle drops during a Combat Search and Rescue training mission, June 6, 2019. Loadmaster directed parabundle drops are roughly 15-20 pounds of necessary materials needed to resupply pararescuemen on the ground during rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate)

D-M HONORS FALLEN AIRMEN
…Chief Master Sgt. Konrad Schwinn, 563d Rescue Group Superintendent, speaks at the Wing Retreat Ceremony outside of Leo K. Thorsness Hall on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 27, 2019. Schwinn spoke about the sacrifices that Senior Airman Bejamin White and Tech. Sgt. Michael Flores made when they were killed in action June 9, 2010.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

July '19

563RD RQG AIRMEN RESCUE INJURED MEXICAN SAILORS
…An HC-130J Combat King II pilot from the 79th Rescue Squadron on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., looks onto Socorro Island, Mexico, July 12, 2019. Socorro Island is where the injured fishermen onboard the ship Tamara will stay overnight before being transported to Mazatlan, Mexico for further medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate)

354TH BULLDOG DEPLOYMENT
…A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II takes off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 2, 2019. (Senior Airman Giovanni Sims)

August '19

WWII VETERAN AWARDED PURPLE HEART
…Walter Ram, a World War II veteran, was presented the Purple Heart Medal by U.S. Senator Martha McSally during a World War II Purple Heart presentation ceremony held Aug. 20, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristine Legate)

'SPOOKY' GUNSHIP ROLLS INTO RETIREMENT
…An AC-130U "Spooky" Gunship is prepped Aug. 19, 2019, to be moved into the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The AC-130 has a rich history that includes support of military operations in Vietnam, Panama and Iraq as well as performing in many combat missions since it was fielded in the late '60s. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens)