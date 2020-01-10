Air ForceLocal A Year in Review: 2019 — Pg. 3 January 10, 2020 0 48 Share Facebook Linkedin Email September ’19 612th ACOMS CLEANS RIVER …The 612th Air Communications Squadron organized a trash clean-up event targeting the Rillito River, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tucson. The 612th ACOMS worked in conjunction with Tucson Clean and Beautiful, Pima County Flood Control and Pima County Parks and Recreation in efforts to clear out the area that crosses through the heart of Tucson. (Staff Sgt. James Bane) FUEL TANK REPAIR EVERYWHERE …U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Grace Mathews, 355th Component Maintenance Squadron fuel system journeyman, dons her respirator mask Sept. 17, 2019, prior to entering the fuel tank of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Fuel system technicians are required to wear proper protective equipment while performing maintenance on any aircraft’s fuel system. (Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers) WARTHOG DONS MUSTANG PAINT …Airmen from the 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron taxi an A-10 Thunderbolt II into a hangar at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 5, 2019. Assigned to the A-10 Demo Team, the aircraft received a vintage paint job, resembling a P-51 Mustang from the World War II era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby) October ’19 MWD: WELCOME TO THE DOG SHOW…U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen A.J. Mendiola, 355th Security Forces Squadron canine handler, and Ootter, 355 SFS military working dog, participates in obedience yard exercises during a weekly competition MWD team competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 9, 2019. Weekly competitions are held where MWD teams can each other to better themselves and showcase their hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate) ARA REUNION…Members of the Air Rescue Association pose for a photo with 355th Wing leaders during an ARA reunion luncheon Oct. 4, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The ARA is organized, operated and dedicated to extending and preserving the spirit and camaraderie among persons who have been assigned to, or associated with, United States Air Rescue. (Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert ) 79th RQS, 655th AMXS COMES HOME…Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue and 655th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons are welcomed home by family and friends at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 13, 2019. The Airmen were deployed supporting our mission abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate) November ’19 WARRIOR RETIRES…Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Tellsworth presents his wife his ceremonial flag received during his retirement ceremony, Nov. 7, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As part of the 306th Rescue Squadron, Tellsworth was a Special Warfare Operator Airman and the Chief Enlisted Manager. The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Col. Anthony Alexander, Director of Personnel Recovery, European Command. (Andre Trinidad) ESPN HOSTS “FIRST TAKE” AT D-M …Airmen from the 355th Wing, alongside family and veterans, wait for ESPN’s “First Take” to start at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 8, 2019. Active duty Airmen from the 355th Wing, alongside veterans, were highlighted during this event as they filled the crowd, as well as getting to ask the hosts questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens) HONORING THE FALLEN…U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Dykes, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron air ground equipment technician, plays taps as a ceremonial guardsman for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Honor Guard during a retiree’s funeral in Marana, Arizona, Nov. 17, 2019. Davis-Monthan’s Base Honor Guard provides military honors for active duty personnel, retirees and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Blake Gonzales) December ’19 CUTE AND CUDDLY…A child holds a rabbit at the petting zoo during Winterfest Dec. 7, 2019, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The Winterfest petting zoo was one of many attractions available for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios) D-M AIRMEN REPRESENT AT CARDINALS GAME…Airmen assigned to the 306th and 68th Rescue Squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, rappel from the roof of the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium during the Salute to Service football game, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. More than 70 Airmen from various bases participated in events before the game and during the halftime show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham) ARMING UP THE GATLING GUN…U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Zimmerman, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron armament technician, works on part of the 30 mm GAU-8/A seven-barrel Gatling gun at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 3, 2019. The 355th EMS armament back shop breaks down, inspects, repairs and rebuilds the Gatling gun after every 25,000 rounds fired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)