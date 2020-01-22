Engineering safety

The 355th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted an Integrated Base Defense training capstone event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2020.

This Integrated Base Defense training is the culmination of a five-month training plan that builds the required skills for CES personnel to meet wartime readiness demands.

“We are simulating taking over an unsecure area and locking it up using Airmen from the 355th CES,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike Blaess, 355th CES Readiness and Emergency Management Flight commander. “This meets our training requirements as it relates to conducting expeditionary operations. This is one of many things we do to make sure the members deploying from our unit have the right training before they go downrange to a combatant command.”

The events were conducted in four groups of 12 to 15 people led by a command and control center. The command and control center directed the actions of the groups and group leaders to achieve given set objectives. These objectives included establishing a stronghold to protect resources and personnel while denying simulated enemy force’s territory.

“For the last five months we have done different phases of training such as troop leading procedures, land navigation, defensive fighting positions, individual team movement and convoy operations,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Myers, 355th CES Infrastructure superintendent. “This is taking all of the information they’ve learned and executing it in a more realistic environment.”

The training included Airmen from across the 355th CES flights such as Explosive Ordnance Disposal, PRIME BEEF, Infrastructure and other flights.

“This capstone shows us how everyone from individuals all the way to the entire squadron have developed throughout this course,” said Blaess. “It gives us a good understanding of where we are at and where we need to improve before we send our engineers downrange. Though this training was primarily focused on 355th CES, it ultimately supports the readiness across the Wing as a whole.”

The education within the last five months of training helped CES Airmen develop a multi-functional mindset as they continue to learn their role in the high-end fight.

“This training is CE based which allows our Airmen to work next to their brothers and sisters in arms to build team dynamics among the CE career fields while work towards a singular objective,” said Myers. “This gives us more ready and prepared Airmen to go downrange and strengthens the unit’s ability to deploy in support of the Dynamic Wing. The training goes hand in hand with the Dynamic Wing construct because it gets our Airmen ready to support Security Forces and provide security for other career fields.”

