Air Force Air Force — fly, fight, win! February 7, 2020 0 22 Share Facebook Linkedin Email An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 944th Fighter Wing takes off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz, Jan. 13, 2020. The Total Force integration of the 944th FW and 56th FW, alongside their partner-nation counterparts, produces some of the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai) Senior Airman Michael Madeira, 7th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Fix, take a break at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020. MWDs have a diet designed for their strict training regimen, but treats are authorized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman River Bruce) Ten A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft, flown by pilots of the 107th Fighter Squadron, depart from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., January 21, 2020, during the Snowbird exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Terry L. Atwell) Ashley Cameron, a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet, leaps over a hurdle during her 60m hurdle race on Jan. 18, 2020, during a track and field meet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trang Le) Members of the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the Royal Australian Air Force push a pallet of fire suppressant up the ramp of an Australian C-17 Globemaster III, Jan. 16, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. U.S. and Australian airmen worked together to loaded the aircraft with materials to aid in Australian wildfire relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jeremy Wentworth) Airmen take the Polar Bear Plunge into Choctawhatchee Bay, Jan. 17, 2020, at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Nearly 100 “plungers” completed the annual Resolution Run prior to their quick dip in the bay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.) Athletes run in a half-marathon during the 39th annual Frostbite Run, Jan.19, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The yearly event gives runners from the local Japanese community an opportunity to run on an airfield and see U.S. Air Force aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)