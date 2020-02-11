SFS holds Dynamic Wing Skills Course

The 355th Security Forces Squadron held an iteration of the Dynamic Wing Skills Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 27-31, 2020.

Twenty-eight Airmen from different units across the 355th Wing participated in the training that focused on ensuring Airmen are qualified and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice in support of the Dynamic Wing.

“This training was envisioned by wing leadership to provide essential training to the modern warfighter to become more multi-functional,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Wilson, 355th SFS non-commissioned officer in charge of training. “This training involved many agencies from across the wing to include the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron, 355th Medical Group and other supporting units that made this possible.”

Benefits from having these agencies help included fulfilling deployment requirements such as self-aid buddy care, weapons qualifications and CBRNE.

“This training let non-defense force, non-battlefield Airmen learn basic tactics and techniques that they may be able to rely on to keep people alive,” said Kevin Johnson, 355th SFS trainer. “This will help if they have to go into dynamic, forward adaptive basing situation because we may not have the typical number of defensive forces that we usually do.”

Different skills were trained throughout the week and those accumulated into a capstone event on Friday, Jan. 31. The capstone included the execution of different tactics such as individual and team movement, combat skills, reaction drills and other combat oriented skillsets.

“The biggest focus of our training is simply to help keep people alive by developing a warrior mindset,” said Johnson. “When we look at the different missions and tasks that we anticipate in the future, safety is going to be the responsibility of every Airman. By giving our Airmen these opportunities to learn some of these tactics, it’ll help them be better prepared for a situation where they won’t have a defensive unit.”

The training was held at different locations across Davis-Monthan that helped simulate real-world scenarios to ensure Airmen are as ready as possible.

“The impact of this training is very high,” said Wilson. “Being in Air Combat Command and the 355th Wing, Airmen have to be ready to deploy anywhere at any time. We have a very high tempo and we must be ready to go fight and win our nation’s wars.”

Through constant training and improvement of Airmen, the 355th Wing is dedicated to ensuring high-end readiness to stay the most combat ready wing in the Air Force.











