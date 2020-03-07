Shooting for the Olympics

Tech. Sgt. Eric McKillips, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team team member, shoots at a target at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020. Air Force sports give Airmen opportunities to use their skills and pursue their passions while still being in the service. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

TUCSON, Ariz.–Four members of the Air Force International Trap Shooting Team competed in the second round of the United States Olympic Trials in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 27 through March 2, 2020.

The shooting team selected for this match was comprised of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rickey McCann, team captain, Maj. Daniel Rich, deputy officer in charge, Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Chau, non-commissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Eric McKillips, team member. The team shoots competitive Men’s International Trap, an Olympic discipline, through the Air Force Sports program.

“The shooting team has several disciplines including pistol, rifle and shotgun, but we are specifically the Air Force International Trap Shooting Team,” said Rich.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will hold international trap, as well as other shooting disciplines, and these Airmen are in the second, and final, round of qualifications to make the team.

 “The international trap team came to Tucson to compete against the rest of the nation for the two Olympic quota slots on the United States men’s trap team,” said Chau. “We all have our primary day-to-day jobs but we get the opportunity to come together and do something we all enjoy and showcase the Air Force on a national and international stage. I’m proud to be here representing the Air Force.”

From left: Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Chau, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team non-commissioned officer in charge, Lt. Col. Ricky McCann, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team team captain, Maj. Daniel Rich, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Eric McKillips, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team team member, pose for a photo at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020. The team shoots competitive Men’s International Trap, an Olympic discipline, through the Air Force sports program. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

These four Airmen have trained and competed to prove they are the best of the best. They are now competing on a national level with the potential to compete internationally and represent the United States in the Olympics.

“I grew up shooting clays with the support of my family,” said Rich. “I’m grateful to have this opportunity to engage with the public and to be able to pursue a life-long passion through the Air Force while still developing a career.”

Air Force sports give Airmen opportunities to use their skills and pursue their passions while still being in the service. These sports give unique, fun chances for Airmen to periodically get outside of their job and learn more about the Air Force as a whole through interaction with Airmen from other bases, jobs and backgrounds.

Tech. Sgt. Eric McKillips, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team team member, Maj. Daniel Rich, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team officer in charge, Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Chau, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team non-commissioned officer in charge, and Lt. Col. Ricky McCann, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team team captain, prepare to shoot at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020. The team shoots competitive Men’s International Trap, an Olympic discipline, through the Air Force sports program. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

“Participating in sports through the Air Force is like taking on an additional duty for your career,” said Chau. “I believe if more Airmen got involved in these programs, it would motivate them to get out more while building comradery and morale.”

The Air Force has many ways for Airmen of all backgrounds, with a variety of passions and interests to get involved and grow themselves as people and as Airmen. These opportunities are just one way the Air Force is committed to taking care of its most valuable resource, its Airmen.

For more information, please visit: http://myairforcelife.com/sports/
 

Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Chau, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team non-commissioned officer in charge, shoots at a target at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020. Air Force sports give Airmen opportunities to use their skills and pursue their passions while still being in the service. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

 
Maj. Daniel Rich, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team officer in charge, shoots at a target at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020. The team shoots competitive Men’s International Trap, an Olympic discipline, through the Air Force sports program. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

 
Lt. Col. Rickey McCann, Air Force International Trap Shooting Team team captain, watches the range at the Tucson Trap and Skeet Club, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2020. The team shoots competitive Men’s International Trap, an Olympic discipline, through the Air Force Sports program. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

 
 
 

