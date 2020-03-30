Medical staff combats COVID-19

Senior Airman Carol Ortiz, 355th Medical Support Squadron medical lab technician, prepares a COVID-19 sample kit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2020. Medical staff collected samples for COVID-19 testing in protective gear for safety reasons. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Education and working together is a vital resource in sustaining healthy and safe Airmen, families and communities during uncertain times.

To help, the 355th Medical Group public health, flight medicine, operational medicine and bio-environmental flights joined forces to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019.

The medical staff educates and keeps the Davis-Monthan team informed in order to provide the best medical care and support possible to help alleviate COVID-19 concerns.

“We all have a similar mission, and we are motivated on doing it,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rachael Totaro, 355th Operational Readiness Medical Squadron Public Health flight chief.

Capt. Theresa Snyder, 355th Medical Operations Squadron operational medicine flight commander, conducts a sample on a patient at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2020. Snyder was conducting sample kits on patients to send for COVID-19 testing. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

To mitigate the spread, the medical staff pushed out information weeks in advance, added a screening process for medical facilities entrance and stood up a COVID-19 hotline for questions and concerns.   

“Our team has been really working hard together to make what capabilities we have happen,” said Capt. Rachel Myers, 355th ORMS flight medicine chief. “We are happy to be able to help and take care of our Airmen and their families.”

Capt. Theresa Snyder, 355th Medical Operations Squadron operational medicine flight commander, dons protective gear at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2020. Snyder was conducting sample kits on patients to send for COVID-19 testing. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

Airmen and staff members dedicate long hours each day in response to combat the disease. The training, to be mission-ready at a moment’s notice, Davis-Monthan Airmen receive is important in executing the mission safely at all times and for times like these.

“I’m not at all surprised how well they’re doing and how well they have executed,” said Totaro. “I’m proud of my team, and I get excited watching them perform.”

For more information on Davis-Monthan and COVID-19, please use the list of resources below.
COVID-19 hotline: 520-228-1904
Davis-Monthan AFB COVID-19 Information: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/
Davis-Monthan AFB Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB/
 

Airman 1st Class Mary Williams, 355th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, screens a customer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2020. Airmen were posted in front of medical facility entrances to perform pre-screenings before letting others enter. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

