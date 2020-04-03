Advertisement

Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Simon Sinek, an author and motivational speaker, held a virtual conference call March 24, 2020.

The purpose of the call was to address circumstances regarding COVID-19 and how it impacts Airmen and their families.

“Prior to this situation, one of the main priorities for the wing was resiliency and our efforts were going great,” Drowley said. “As we get through this, we need to ensure our Airmen are remaining resilient and have the help they need.”

Sinek gave advice on how Airmen from around the base can continue to press through issues and trials associated with the virus.

“As much of a disconnected society as we have become, we still need that human connection and communication,” Sinek said. “None of us are strong enough to take this on alone. We are stronger together and that is the only way we are going to get through this.”

Sinek reminded Airmen to persevere and still execute on their same daily tasks to accomplish mission requirements.

“People don’t judge teams by what happens when times are calm,” Sinek said. “Teams are judged on how they react when times get rough.”

Airmen are reminded that they must ensure their health and well-being, mentally and physically, so the base can continue to execute all of the missions encapsulated by the 11,000 total force Airmen of Davis-Monthan.

“We are still trying to strike that balance of making sure that we can maintain readiness while also working the COVID-19 situation,” Drowley said.

The 355th Wing is committed to maintaining a state of high-end readiness to ensure the effectiveness and lethality of the Dynamic Wing, if it is called upon. This readiness is only achieved through the hard work and dedication of the most valuable resource in the Air Force’s inventory, its Airmen.