Virtual buddies

Base leadership hosted a virtual Boss and Buddy event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 1, 2020.

The event was organized to continue to give Airmen a medium to socialize and develop connections with other Airmen and their leadership outside of work during the global pandemic.

After a two-week absence, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Lyda, 355th WG command chief, decided that face time with Airmen was far too important to completely cease.

“Getting to know who your leaders and your Airmen are is an important piece in building strong communication within a team,” said Drowley. “Being able to spend time with one another, no matter the rank, opens up dialogue, builds trust and is vital for a well-functioning team.”

To build upon that teamwork, unit leadership, supervisors, Airmen and friends were encouraged to video call, reach out and check in with member’s off-shift, on quarters or in limit of movement to see how they were doing and make them aware of available resources.

To show the importance of reaching out, Drowley and Lyda also video called Airmen in restriction of movement and live-streamed a Q&A segment where they provided information on base updates, health and safety and resiliency.

“Giving Airmen the resources they need in times like this goes a long way,” said Lyda. “We don’t know what every Airmen, family, or loved one is going through. Be a wingman, and make sure that everyone has what they need and is being taken care of.”

The most important resource is Airmen, families and the local community, and taking care of those resources is key in sustaining a healthy, safe and ready force at Davis-Monthan.

For more information on Davis-Monthan resiliency and COVID-19, use the resource list below:

COVID-19 hotline: 520-228-1904

Davis-Monthan AFB resiliency resources and COVID-19 Information: https://www.dm.af.mil/COVID-19-Updates/

Davis-Monthan AFB Facebook and live stream: https://www.facebook.com/DMAFB/

















