Base Exchange implements curbside pick-up

The Army and Air Force Exchange at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., will be implementing curbside and in store pickup, April 24, 2020. This will allow shoppers to order online and then come to the Base Exchange to pick up their order.

Those with BX privileges will still be able to frequent the store and shop as normal, curbside and in-store pick-up is just another option to still shop and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘Buy Online, Pick Up in Store’ adds convenience and saves shoppers’ time at no extra cost,” said Mikel Hunter, Davis-Monthan Exchange general manager. “While some products may be subject to rationing or temporarily unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to order online and pick up at the store helps reduce time spent shopping to better protect the community.”

Having the option to pick up orders in store or curbside will help mitigate the spread of COVD-19 by ensuring the base populace has less of an opportunity to come into contact with one another.

Military shoppers can go to ShopMyExchange.com, click on what they need and select the “Pick Up in Store” option. The Davis-Monthan Exchange will contact shoppers when their order is ready to be picked up. If shoppers wish to use the curbside pick-up option they will pull into the designated parking area on the east side of the parking lot. There will be a sign with a phone number to call, a BX representative will answer and ask for your name, order number and which parking spot you are in. Following the phone call your order will be delivered to your car. If shoppers wish to come into the store they just have to walk in and go to the customer service desk to pick up their order.

“You will have to wait for the phone call from us to come get your order,” Hunter said. “You will receive a confirmation email notifying you we received your order. Then we will prepare your order and call you once it’s ready, that’s when you can let us know if you wish to use the curbside pick-up option or walk in.”

