Summer’s coming: Get prepared for it!

It’s no secret – summertime here in southern Arizona is hot! So, it comes as no surprise this is the time of year we see our highest utility bills. Since many of us are working from home during this pandemic, we’d like to share some tips to help save energy and money, both at home and for when you return to your workplace:

At home:

• Use ceiling and oscillating fans

• Adjust the thermostat just 3 degrees

• Use laundry best practices such as running full loads only, using cold or warm water, and cleaning lint screens with every load

• Caulk and weather-strip windows and doors

• Switch to LED bulbs

• Plant shade trees

• Take shorter showers

• Block out the sun with solar screens or window treatments

• Maintain your heating/cooling system and change filters regularly

At Davis-Monthan Air Force Base:

Here on base, our annual utility bill exceeds $8 million – just to keep the lights on and water running! As you might guess, more than 40% of that energy usage occurs between June and September. D-M AFB engineers are in the midst of several major energy-saving initiatives including upgrading the base-wide Energy Management Control System and LED lighting conversions throughout the base that have the potential to save the base more than $1 million a year.

There are also lots of simple things members can do every day once everyone gets back to work that will help reduce those costs even more, including:

• Use natural lighting when possible; it’s free and healthier!

• Turn off lights when not needed or in use.

• Keep doors and windows closed when the building is being air conditioned.

• At the end of the day turn off plug-in devices such as task lighting, fans, radios, etc.

• Report HVAC issues and water leaks to 355th Civil Engineer Squadron customer service at 520-228-3171.

For details, go to www.tep.com, www.aps.com, or https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/services/energy-saver-guide-tips-saving-money-and-energy-home.

For more information, call the D-M AFB energy manager at 520-228-6026.