Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director, and Col. Tom Leeper, Arizona National Guard State Surgeon, visit National Guard soldiers and National Disaster Medical System and Public Health Service personnel at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard stands ready to assist the Navajo Nation in caring for COVID-19 patients. (Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)