No veteran ever dies:

In this time of crisis, VA remembers those who are being interred in our National Cemeteries

VA’s National Cemetery Administration continues to honor veterans during these challenging times.

Due to the current public health crisis, veterans are being interred without the customary committal services and funeral honors.

“While we will work with families to schedule committal services once the crisis passes, we want to honor and remember these veterans now,” said the VA in a recent news release. “This new webpage page came about as a result of not being able to provide committal services due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

The site provides an opportunity to remember those veterans interred during this crisis and reflects interments in our cemeteries starting April 13. Each day, NCA will add the names; branch of service and location of burial for each veteran interred in a national cemetery on the previous day.

You are invited you to visit NCA’s Veterans Legacy Memorial, an existing online memorialization of all veterans interred in national cemeteries. If a veteran was interred before April 13, they are commemorated in the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

“In these challenging times, we are seeking to remember and celebrate these Veterans with all Americans in this new online space,” said the release. “We invite you to honor and remember the following Veterans for their service to this nation.”

To visit the Roll of Honor, go to https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/roll-of-honor/.