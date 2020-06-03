Contracts Briefs

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

National Aerospace Solutions LLC, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., has been awarded an $181,934,683 cost-plus-award-fee modification (P00106) to contract FA9101-15-C-0500 for test operations and sustainment. This modification adds Option Year Four for test operations, technology development, equipment and facility sustainment, capital improvements and some support services for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Work will be performed at Arnold AFB, Tenn., and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,186,513,728. Air Force Test Center, Arnold AFB, Tenn., is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Va., has been awarded a $13,941,843 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P000297) to contract FA8806-15-C-0001 for cyber hardened infrastructure support. This modification supports an increase in launch and test range requirements. The primary locations of performance are the Eastern Range, Patrick Air Force Base, Fla.; and the Western Range, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.. Work is expected to be completed Feb. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,941,843 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value is $1,210,861,882. Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson AFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Oracle America Inc., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $10,499,623 firm-fixed-price contract to provide software licenses, Oracle Service Cloud Hosting Services and maintenance in support of the myPers Customer Relationship Management software. The vendor will be required to provide 1,000 full software licenses for business process owners/administrators and 5,000 light software licenses for users requiring access to support customers. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,249,812 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-C-0024). (Awarded May 29, 2020)

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, Calif., is awarded a $79,083,495 modification (P00018) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N68936-15-D-0013. This modification increases the ceiling for the research and development of AH-1Z and UH-1Y system configuration set mission computers in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Woodland Hills, Calif., (98 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (1 percent); and Baltimore, Md., (1 percent). Efforts include researching alternatives, investigating and documenting new capabilities and anomalies related to avionics and weapons, designing, developing, integrating, verifying, validating and testing upgrades to existing mission computer software and ancillary hardware and/or improved functionality and obsolescence management of the mission computer. This modification also includes the logistics requirements to support the system. Work is expected to be complete by April 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Viasat Inc., Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded $75,373,500 (a modification with a maximum potential value) under previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract N00039-15-D-0043 for the Block Upgrade II retrofit of multifunctional information distribution system (MIDS) low volume terminals. Work will be performed in Carlsbad, California. The terminals provide secure, high-capacity, jam-resistant, digital data and voice communications capability for the Navy, Air Force and Army platforms as well as Foreign Military Sales customers. Work is expected to be complete by May 2024. This modification will increase the current contract value from $599,093,506 to $674,467,006. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as individual delivery orders are issued. This contract modification was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Only one responsible source (Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1) was addressed under Justification and Approval No. 18,413 (April 2, 2018) and the contract was awarded on behalf of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Program Office. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Trandes Corp., Linthicum, Md., is awarded a $24,388,698 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-20-D-0336) to provide engineering services to support electronic tactical air navigation, air traffic and command control, landing systems and joint tactical systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (75 percent); and potential air traffic control sites, ships, and Department of Defense facilities worldwide (25 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from June 2, 2020, to June 1, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance will extend through June 1, 2025. This two-year contract includes three one-year options, which if exercised will bring the potential value of this contact to an estimated $63,833,003. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operations and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and potential funding from other government agencies to include the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via request for proposal which was published on the contract opportunities section of the System for Award Management website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Two proposals were received and one was selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Metson Marine Services Inc. (N66604-20-D-M001); Seaward Services Inc. (N66604-20-D-M002); and Oceanetics Inc. (N66604-20-D-M003), are awarded $22,950,296 for a maximum value, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for the procurement of operational and logistic services required to support various at-sea tests for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport customers. Work will be performed at the contractors’ sites and at government locations based on each individual task orders all over the world and is expected to be complete by June 2025. For these base five-year contracts, funding will not be obligated at time of award; the $1,000 minimum guarantee will be executed on each awardee’s initial task order. Fiscal 2020 service cost center funding in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This multiple-award contract was competitively procured and three acceptable offers were received via the BETA.SAM.gov website. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $17,649,408 modification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001920-F-0025 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (39.2 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (23.98 percent); Bethpage, N.Y., (18.02 percent); Petaluma, Calif., (6.8 percent); Irvine, Calif., (6.76 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (3.25 percent); Minden, Neb., (1.5 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.49%). This modification procures fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Link 16 (L16) Crypto-Modernization (CM)/Hybrid-Beyond Line of Sight (HBLOS) capability on 34 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. This modification also provides for the retrofit of four sets of support equipment to satisfy operational requirements for the L16 and HBLOS as well as the procurement of five new radio interface units in support of the installation schedule for the CM/HBLOS capability. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $17,649,408 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded $9,054,900 for cost-plus-award-fee task order N62742-19-F-4006 modification under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program advanced studies, part three, at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNSY) and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (IMF). Work will be performed in PHNSY and IMF, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, and provides for 17 advanced studies and project management for Site 1, PHNSY and IMF, in accordance with the scope of work as negotiated. Work is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 Navy contract funds in the amount of $9,054,900 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-3555).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $7,815,609 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-6327 to provide equitable adjustments for engineering change proposals for Increment One Block One (I1B1) Systems low rate initial production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. This modification is to provide for an equitable adjustment for already completed engineering work for Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devises Electronic Warfare (CREW) systems that provide combat troops protection against Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs). CREW systems are designed to provide protection for foot soldiers, vehicles and permanent structures. The Joint CREW (JCREW) I1B1 system is the first generation system that develops a common open architecture across all three capabilities and provides protection for worldwide military operations. This modification is issued to ensure JCREW systems are viable for future production and maintain operational readiness for the field. Work is expected to be complete by May 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds; 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds; and 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,815,609 will be obligated at time of award; $5,011,497 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 28, 2020)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Agile Defense Inc.,* Reston, Va., has been awarded a $31,225,244 modification (P00052) to previously awarded task order HR0011-15-F-0002 for unclassified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order from $176,513,865 to $207,739,109. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of February 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $12,224,558 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Chi-Chack LLC,* Tacoma, Wash., was awarded a $29,082,048 firm-fixed-price contract for language and culture services to include creativity and flexibility to meet the unique instruction needs of commanders requiring language and/or culture related capabilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2025. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, N.C., is the contracting activity (W9124720D9001).

Technica LLC,* Charleston, S.C., was awarded an $11,316,045 modification (0004 C4) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0018 for Fort Bliss, Texas, Logistics Readiness Center support services to include maintenance, transportation and supply. Work will be performed in El Paso, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,316,045 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Maloof Weathertight Solutions LLC, Warner Robins, Ga., was awarded an $8,847,818 firm-fixed-price contract to provide all work for repair and replacement of roof projects at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 1, 2023. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Ga., is the contracting activity (W9124M-20-D-0006).

Defense Logistics Agency

Telephonics Corp., Farmingdale, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $15,236,585 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for aviation control interface. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a June 1, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala. (SPRRA1-20-D-0044).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., has been awarded a $12,494,230 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-KF0C) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-16-G-0005) for AAQ-24 ATW sensors. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Illinois, with a May 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

*Small business