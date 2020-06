Advertisement

The following individuals were promoted in May at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base:

924th Operations Support Flight

Tech. Sgt. Robert Rodriguez

Senior Airman Sarah Maher

924th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Maritza Castaneda

Tech. Sgt. Janerica Paige

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. James Wilkins

Tech. Sgt. Robert Martinez

Staff Sgt. Stephen Murraymielenz

Senior Airman Aaron Gundy