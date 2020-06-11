A-10 Demonstration Team June practice

Advertisement

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team jet was painted to resemble a P-51 Mustang as a tribute to heritage.

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The A-10 demonstration team is one of four single-ship demonstration teams in Air Combat Command.





