A-10 Demonstration Team June practice

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team jet was painted to resemble a P-51 Mustang as a tribute to heritage.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The A-10 demonstration team is one of four single-ship demonstration teams in Air Combat Command.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The A-10 demonstration team performs nationally and internationally, displaying the close air support and combat search and rescue capabilities of the A-10.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The A-10 Demonstration Team jet was painted to resemble a P-51 Mustang as a tribute to heritage.

