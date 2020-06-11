Hometown Heroes: USS Theodore Roosevelt

PHILIPPINE SEA—U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sara Zumwalt, from Tucson, Ariz., looks through snacks in the aft mess deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a donation drive giveaway June 7, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.
APRA HARBOR—U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Xavier Salazar, from Tucson, Ariz., removes a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” from a halyard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.