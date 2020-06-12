Coast Guard HC-130H heads to California

Advertisement

The 309th Aerospace Maintenance And Regeneration Group’s unwavering commitment to its customers continues! U.S. Coast Guard HC-130H (86-0422) 1719 departed April 23, 2020. for Cal Fire in Sacramento, Calif., a state government fire suppression organization, where its current paint will be traded for the Cal Fire paint scheme.

The aircraft previously completed depot maintenance at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex in Ga., before being placed in temporary storage in 2017.