Flight line Friday: ATC tower edition

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
The 355th Wing air traffic control tower stands on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 2, 2020. The ATC tower is responsible for coordinating all aircraft movement on the flight line and serves as a central point of communication.
A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Operational Support Squadron directs aircraft movement at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 2, 2020. Air traffic controllers are responsible for separating and directing the movement of aircraft for all flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
355th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control Airmen, watch an HC-130J Combat King II take off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 2, 2019. Air traffic controllers are responsible for separating and directing aircraft movement during all flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Flores)
