Detachment 1, 355th Wing activated at Nellis

The 355th Wing activated Detachment 1, 355th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during a ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 15, 2020.

Col. Michael R. Drowley, 355th Wing commander, gave command of the detachment to Lt. Col. Robert Rosebrough.

“It is a privilege and an honor to take the helm as the first commander and lead a team of Airmen while they build a new organization and lay the foundation for the future,” said Rosebrough. “This is a monumental step, not only for the [355th] Wing’s Dynamic Wing concept, but our combat search and rescue (CSAR) mission. I look forward to what I can bring to the table and all the rescue Airmen.”

The detachment will serve to consolidate the 355th Wing commander’s intent, direction and advocacy with the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan and more than 700 Airmen assigned to the 563rd RQG operating location-alpha, 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron and 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Nellis.

“The activation of the detachment will formalize the communication and advocacy for more than 700 rescue professionals from the 355th Wing that are stationed at Nellis,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Harley, 563rd RQG OL-A deputy commander.

This detachment will also establish the program integration office for the upcoming transition from the HH-60G Pavehawk to the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter over the next two years, directly impacting three separate wings and the future of Air Force CSAR test, training and operational capability.

“We worked hard to make this transition happen,” said Col. Victor M. Pereira, 355th Wing vice commander. “It was a steady process, but this shows how dedicated we are to providing CSAR capabilities worldwide to service members and our nation”

Davis-Monthan Airmen continues to lead the way on readiness by developing innovative ways to accomplish the mission, even when far away. The Det 1, 355th Wing, adds to that mission by supporting national security objectives with the Air Force’s most combat-capable Rescue and Attack Airmen through the seamless integration of all mission partners.