355th Fighter Group change of command

Col. Jason Jensen took command of the 355th Fighter Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 19, 2020.

Command of the group was relinquished from Col. Jeffery Hogan as he retires after 24 years of service.

“To the Airmen of the 355th Fighter Group, it has been an honor to serve with you over these wild last two years,” said Hogan. “This has been the honor of a lifetime and for my last official word in the Air Force, attack.”

Jensen took command of the 355th FG after previously being the director of training and exercises, 9th Air Force, Shaw AFB, South Carolina.

“We are absolutely elated to be here and cannot wait to get started,” said Jensen. “The group has obviously flourished under Col. Hogan’s command and Nicole [Jensen’s wife] and I are looking forward to carrying the torch and building upon his many successes.”

Jensen will be responsible for several units, including the 354th Fighter Squadron, 357th Fighter Squadron and several other operational units. He will ensure the proper execution of the A-10 Thunderbolt II training and operational attack missions.