Satellite Pharmacy relocates

The 355th Medical Group opened their new satellite pharmacy inside of the Base Exchange at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 22, 2020.

The 355th MDG moved from a previous location in the BX into an upgraded facility with the intent of increasing patient care and capacity.

“This is a historic event for our patients, staff and for the 355th Wing as a whole,” said Col. Patrick Parsons, 355th MDG commander. “For our staff and our patients, this is a huge leap in capability so our team can better take care of you. We are doing this for the patients and for the overall readiness of the wing.”

The successful opening of the 5.7 million dollar project was aided by a variety of base organizations including the 355th Force Support Squadron, 355th Security Forces Squadron, Army and Air Force exchange services and others.

“When you look at how much capacity our pharmacy is responsible for, it is truly impressive,” said Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander. “This upgrade will help us even double the capacity from what we are already providing. We couldn’t do that without strong leadership at the medical group, as well as a variety of partners. This will allow us to take better care of our Airmen, our families and our retiree population by giving them the support that they need.”

The 355th MDG is a critical component to the sustainment of the wing’s high-end readiness. The upgraded facilities will increase the ability of medical Airmen to support the rescue and attack missions of the 355th Wing.