563rd Rescue Group Change of Command

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force Col. Peter White took command of the 563rd Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 25, 2020.

White took over from Col. Jason Pifer as he goes to be the Air Education Training Command Air Force Special Warfare division chief at Randolph AFB, Texas.

White took command of the 563d RQG after previously holding the position of Personnel Recovery and Special Operations Functional Integration Team Lead, Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Warfighting Integrating Capability, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

White will be responsible for several rescue units, including the 48th, 55th, 68th and 79th Rescue Squadrons at Davis-Monthan, as well as other geographically separated units at Nellis AFB, Nev. He will ensure the proper execution of the training and operational rescue missions hosted by the group.