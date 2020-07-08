COVID-19 update for Davis-Monthan

Advertisement

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is in HPCON Charlie.

Due to the current COVID-19 climate in Arizona, the medical group is increasing COVID-19 medical operations, to include more availability of collection appointments, acute care and other public health measures, thereby doing their best to ensure the health of our communities is minimally affected by the spread of this virus.

Other activities:

* Bowling Center and Sports Hub: Lanes are CLOSED, only open for food services

* Fitness Centers: Only open to CAC holders and dependents who have registered for 24/7 access

* Racquetball Annex & Tennis Courts: CLOSED

Before proceeding to any other on-base facilities, please check the graphic to see if they are open and, if open, what procedures to take.