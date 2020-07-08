Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey helps civilians voice their opinions

Advertisement

The Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey will be available for Air Force civilian employees starting July 15, 2020.

The FEVS is a government-wide, Office of Personnel Management administered annual survey that Air Force civilian employees have been participating in since 2006. The approximately 100-question survey takes 20-to-30 minutes to complete and is anonymous. The survey includes questions about employees’ work-life, job and organizational satisfaction, commitment, engagement, performance management and communication. It measures employee perceptions of whether their organization is successful.

Permanent, non-seasonal full and part-time civilian employees onboard as of October 2019 are eligible to participate and will receive a link for the survey via an email from OPM. The survey invitation and OPM reminder emails will come from ‘EVAF@OPM.gov’ between 15 July and 26 August.

In an effort to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the federal workforce, this year’s survey will be a census including questions designed to gather information about how employees have worked together, used tools, received communications, maintained health and safety, employed work/life flexibilities, and more.

“Feedback through the FEVS provides insight into what our civilian Airmen think we’re doing right and where we need to improve,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Manpower, Personnel and Services, deputy chief of staff. “The more people participate, the better sense we get for how to improve ourselves, our organizations and our Department.”

Kelly highlighted three objectives for this year’s upcoming Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey:

Increase survey participation Increase communication and feedback between leaders and employees on their concerns Understand the Air Force in comparison to other Departments within the Federal Government

“The 2020 FEVS provides an opportunity to further strengthen communications and understanding between Air Force leadership and our civilian employees,” Kelly said. “We are eager to hear what our civilian Airmen have to say.”

For more information about the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, visit: https://www.opm.gov/fevs/.