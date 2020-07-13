55th Electronic Combat Group Change of Command

Advertisement

Col. Michael Cundiff Jr. took command of the 55th Electronic Combat Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 10, 2020.

Col. Philip Acquaro relinquished command of the group as he retires after 25 years of service.

Cundiff took command of the group after previously being the Director of Force Structure Analyses, Headquarters Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

Cundiff will be responsible for the Air Force’s only ECG, which encompasses the 41st, 42nd and 43rd Electronic Combat Squadrons. They provide EC-130H “Compass Call” aircraft to combatant commanders. These aircraft are capable of targeting and jamming communication and navigation systems, denying adversary control in the battlefield. This mission is paramount in providing commanders with airborne electronic attack capability.