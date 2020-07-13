Arizona National Guard packages, delivers produce for Tombstone residents

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency.
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of produce July 8, 2020 in Nogales, Ariz. and then transported them for local residents of Tombstone, Ariz. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).