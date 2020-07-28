Armed and ready

Advertisement

The 355th Security Forces Squadron Armory serves a crucial role in the everyday functions of keeping Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., mission ready.

The armory is the primary storage facility for all weapons, ammunition and explosives used by Security Forces personnel. It holds both SFS and privately owned weapons of individuals on base.

“We control the issuance of weapons to all SFS members charged to protect personnel and property on Davis-Monthan while also ensuring 100 percent accountability for all weapons, ammunitions and equipment assigned to the armory,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julius Caesar Piga, 355th SFS Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the armory.

The armory is a sought after position within the SFS. A position in the armory can last anywhere from six months to two years and there is a rigorous interview process applicants must go through in order to secure their position.

“You can be as young as 18 years old and be entrusted to account and secure three million dollars’ worth of assets that play a role in the execution of the rescue and attack missions,” said Piga.

Airmen chosen to work in the armory understand the importance of their job and take a lot of pride in the work they do for the squadron and base.

“As an Airman, to get a job in the armory, it shows me that my accomplishments on flight have been noticed and the effort I put in as I worked at the gate, flight line and patrol has been seen as exponential,” said Senior Airman Kataleina Aguilar, 355th SFS, Arms Room attendant.

The armory ensures that the proper personnel are armed in order to provide safe, secure and effective security of all personnel and assets that enable the wing to perform rescue and attack missions.