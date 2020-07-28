Armed and ready

0
38
Senior Airman Kataleina Aguilar, 355th Security Forces Squadron Arms Room attendant, takes inventory in the SFS armory at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2020. The armory is the primary storage facility for all weapons, ammunition and explosives used by SFS personnel. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
Advertisement

The 355th Security Forces Squadron Armory serves a crucial role in the everyday functions of keeping Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., mission ready.

The armory is the primary storage facility for all weapons, ammunition and explosives used by Security Forces personnel. It holds both SFS and privately owned weapons of individuals on base.

“We control the issuance of weapons to all SFS members charged to protect personnel and property on Davis-Monthan while also ensuring 100 percent accountability for all weapons, ammunitions and equipment assigned to the armory,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julius Caesar Piga, 355th SFS Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the armory.

The armory is a sought after position within the SFS. A position in the armory can last anywhere from six months to two years and there is a rigorous interview process applicants must go through in order to secure their position.

Senior Airman Kataleina Aguilar, 355th Security Forces Squadron Arms Room attendant, looks for an M-4 to issue at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2020. An Airman’s role in the armory is to arm and de-arm flight members as they come on and off duty. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

“You can be as young as 18 years old and be entrusted to account and secure three million dollars’ worth of assets that play a role in the execution of the rescue and attack missions,” said Piga.

Airmen chosen to work in the armory understand the importance of their job and take a lot of pride in the work they do for the squadron and base.

“As an Airman, to get a job in the armory, it shows me that my accomplishments on flight have been noticed and the effort I put in as I worked at the gate, flight line and patrol has been seen as exponential,” said Senior Airman Kataleina Aguilar, 355th SFS, Arms Room attendant.

The armory ensures that the proper personnel are armed in order to provide safe, secure and effective security of all personnel and assets that enable the wing to perform rescue and attack missions.

Senior Airman Kataleina Aguilar, 355th Security Forces Squadron Arms Room attendant, grabs an M-4 from the shelf at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2020. The Davis-Monthan armory holds approximately 900 weapons, including both SFS and personally owned weapons. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
Senior Airman Victor Chang, 355th Security Forces Squadron Arms Room attendant, inventories bullets at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2020. An Airman’s role in the armory is to arm and de-arm flight members as they come on and off duty. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
Senior Airman Kataleina Aguilar, 355th Security Forces Squadron Arms Room attendant, issues an M-4 to an SFS Airman at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., July 21, 2020. The armory is the primary storage facility for all weapons, ammunition and explosives used by SFS personnel. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR