Region VII Best Warrior Competition

Competitors wait to see who won the Regional Best Warrior Competition during the award ceremony for the Region VII BWC held at Camp Williams, Utah, July 29, 2020. Guardsmen from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Hawaii participate in the competition for the chance to move on to the Army National Guard BWC later this year. Best Warrior Competitions are designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical endurance with a variety of challenges to help the Army build strong and knowledgeable leaders.