Spec. Joshua Maina, an Army Reserve Practical Nursing Specialist from Phoenix, Ariz., has his blood drawn during a Soldier Readiness Processing event July 23, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas. Maina is one of the 85 skilled medical professionals that form the Army Reserve Medical Command 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force that is preparing to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.