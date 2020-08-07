It’s the AGE of innovation

Advertisement

The 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., is crucial when it comes to accomplishing maintenance tasks for flight line operations.

Not only do they provide support to Airmen, but in a time of need, they also work to find creative solutions to problems the base may be facing.

After it was discovered that of the 61 jacks at Davis-Monthan, only three were up to code and 58 needed to be replaced, AGE Airmen got right on it and began to figure out a solution.

“I worked directly with Air Combat Command and Air Force Material Command equipment specialists to get the drawings of the jack part that needed fixing,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Smith, 355th EMS AGE Flight superintendent.

After finding out it would take six months to receive the replacement parts, AGE took this challenge and created a temporary solution.

“Instead of waiting six months to receive the replacement jacks, I coordinated with the fabrication flight leads at Davis-Monthan to see if they could make a repair while staying in part specification guidelines,” said Smith.

AGE worked with the 355th EMS Aircraft Metals Technology shop to temporarily fix the jacks to ensure the mission continued and did not suffer a delay.

“Metals tech was able to get with equipment engineers to come up with a design to resurface the correct amount of notches onto the collar for the jack part,” said Tech. Sgt. Lionel Matute, 355th EMS AGE Flight production superintendent. “This resulted in a temporary fix that allowed us to continue using 58 jacks locally.”

These jacks are used every day for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance supporting 113 aircraft. Without these jacks, the base could face delays in aircraft inspections which could affect the successful execution of the rescue and attack missions Davis-Monthan has been tasked with.

Davis-Monthan Airmen continue leading the Air Force through hard work and innovation as it aligns with the priorities of Air Force senior leadership to help revitalize squadrons by empowering Airmen’s innovation.