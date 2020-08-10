DM Airmen, families can order meals Online from Exchange Food Court

Advertisement

The community at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., can enjoy fresh meals from Exchange restaurants while maintaining safe distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Davis-Monthan Exchange is launching an online ordering system for several of its restaurants. Customers with installation access can visit www.MyExchangeFood.com and place their orders for combo meals, entrees, sides, desserts and drinks and select either pickup at the restaurant location or curbside to-go. For curbside to-go, customers can park in designated spaces outside the restaurant, and an Exchange associate will bring their order to them on a tray to minimize contact.

“The Exchange is committed to finding new and creative ways to continue serving Davis-Monthan Airmen and families through the pandemic while keeping their safety as our No. 1 priority,” said Davis-Monthan Exchange General Manager Mikel Hunter. “The option to order food online and pick up curbside allows our community to get what they need while following all the recommended guidelines.”

Davis-Monthan diners can order online from the main Exchange Subway, Charleys, Popeyes, Freshens and Qdoba.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service currently offers online ordering at restaurants at most overseas Exchange locations and is currently expanding to select locations in the United States.