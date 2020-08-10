DM conducts active shooter training

0
12
A police officer assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron handcuffs a simulated active shooter at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020. Davis-Monthan team members must respond to training exercises seriously in case of a real-life scenario. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Advertisement

The 355th Wing hosted an active shooter training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020.

The exercise focused on personnel protection procedures while responding to an active shooter scenario.

“In the unlikely event that this happens, we want to be trained and ready to respond to that threat,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edward Israel, 355th WG Inspector General exercise manager. “We have a lot of assets on this installation which could make us a target for an active shooter.”

Blank rounds of ammunition lay on the road at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020. The rounds were used during an active shooter training exercise conducted at the base that tested what 355th Wing Airmen would do during a real-life scenario. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

The assets Davis-Monthan values most are its Airmen, families and local community. Protecting those assets, whether from an active shooter event or for COVID-19 health and safety concerns, is significant to every person on base, especially leadership.

“We did not use actual personnel as simulated victims during this exercise because of COVID,” said Israel. “We used dressed up mannequins in order to mitigate the COVID threat and maximize social distancing.”

The scenario placed these mannequins at the base track simulating the active shooter and injured Airmen. Security forces members responded to the threat and neutralized the scene before fire and medical personnel came in to perform self-aid buddy care and treatment on victims based on simulated injuries.

“The training our Airmen receive during exercises like these better prepares them for situations that might occur in the real world,” said Lt. Col. Eric Fleming, 355th Wing Inspector General. “This scenario really showcased what Davis-Monthan Airmen are capable of during a stressful environment and showed us why they continue to lead the Air Force in mission readiness.”

The 355th Wing is committed to being ready at a moment’s notice for any situation at hand, and conducting training operations throughout the year is key to maintaining Davis-Monthan’s high-end readiness.

A simulated casualty lays on a field at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020. The base conducted an active shooter training exercise focused on anti-terrorism procedures while responding to a real-life scenario. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department apply a tourniquet to simulated injured victim at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020. The Airmen responded to provide medical treatment to simulated casualties during an active shooter training exercise. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A U.S. Air Force security forces and fire department members transport a simulated injured victim to safety at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020. Davis-Monthan conducted an active shooter training exercise focused on anti-terrorism procedures while responding to a real-life scenario. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department transport a simulated injured victim to safety at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2020. The Airmen responded to provide medical treatment to simulated casualties during an active shooter training exercise. (Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR