CDF Airmen Support Red Flag-Rescue

The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron Cargo Deployment Function participated in Red Flag-Rescue 20-2, the Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 4 and 6, 2020.

Two U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs arrived from New York with a total of three helicopters, 50 tons of equipment, and 50 pararescuemen and maintenance personnel to attend the Red Flag-Rescue exercise.

“The Red Flag mission went very well and everyone knew exactly what they were supposed to do,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle George, 355th LRS air transportation journeyman. “Our load and aircrew teams executed the download of the three helicopters and pallets safely in a timely manner.”

CDF’s part in RFR verifies Davis-Monthan’s rapid mobility at a moment’s notice by ensuring personnel and equipment make it to their final destination.

“Our actions as aerial porters ensure that we can move cargo and passengers from any location in the world to the site of global conflict within hours of an incident,” said Tech. Sgt. Louis Ferrara, 355th LRS air transportation section chief. “Our part [in RFR] was to accept all helicopters, assets and passengers to Davis-Monthan, generate load plans, manifests and complete a joint inspection to ensure that all cargo is air worthy. Finally, we supplied proper upload of the helicopter and other equipment for re-deployment.”

It is important for CDF Airmen to be able to load and unload cargo while also maintaining safety standards in support of the mission.

“I learned how to safely download three helicopters from a C-17,” George said. “The mission of working the aircraft and downloading the helicopters will help prepare not only myself, but all of the Airmen here.”

The efforts of the Airmen guaranteed the smooth and successful startup of RFR as assets from across the DOD rescue trained to enhance their capabilities for the high-end fight.