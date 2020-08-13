Vice President Mike Pence visits Tucson

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Air Force Two taxis on the flight line at
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2020. Air Force Two is the air traffic control call sign held by any U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying the vice president.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves from Air Force Two at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2020. Pence has served as the vice president of the United States since 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is greeted by leadership from the state of Arizona and Davis-Monthan at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2020. Pence currently serves as the 48th vice president of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves from the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2020. Pence has served as the vice president of the United States since 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)